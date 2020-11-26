BidaskClub Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.67 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

