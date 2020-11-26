BidaskClub Lowers CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,180 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $21,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 58.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

