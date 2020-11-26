BidaskClub Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $842.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,785.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

