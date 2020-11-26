BidaskClub Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of HZNP opened at $68.90 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

