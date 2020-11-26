BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

IOSP opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

