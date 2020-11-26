BidaskClub Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

