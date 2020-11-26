BidaskClub Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 255.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 38.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

