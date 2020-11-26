Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Biogen worth $84,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 147,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 1,122,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $280.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

