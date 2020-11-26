Bithao Trading 87.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Bithao has a market cap of $84.05 million and $3.85 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00011367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 87.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00165021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00995111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00270470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00459141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00176024 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home.

Buying and Selling Bithao

