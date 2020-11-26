BlackCoin One Day Volume Reaches $32,619.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $32,619.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014489 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003144 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,328,263 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

