Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1.12 million worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

