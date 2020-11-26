Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Blockpass has a market cap of $112,039.92 and $5.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00073077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00367697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.65 or 0.03054929 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

