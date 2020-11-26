BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,133 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.59% of BMC Stock worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BMC Stock by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $48.91 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

