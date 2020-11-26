Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Hits $135,090.97

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $135,090.97 and approximately $1,308.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

