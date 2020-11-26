Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMTM remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Bright Mountain Media has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BMTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

