Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.20

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 278493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

The company has a market cap of $612.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

