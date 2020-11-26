British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) Shares Gap Up to $44.20

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.20, but opened at $48.00. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.18.

About British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

