(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.99

Shares of (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.99 and last traded at $233.92, with a volume of 4593186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (BRK.B) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $546.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average is $201.14.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

