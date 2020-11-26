Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

