Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.39). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 42.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,223,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

