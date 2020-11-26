Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 149,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,372. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

