Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NESR shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,486. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $786.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

