Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $30.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $116.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 300.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 31,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,072. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $308.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

