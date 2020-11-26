Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Clarus posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 174,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.05. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clarus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

