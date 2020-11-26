Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $41.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.08 million and the highest is $42.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $66.69 on Monday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

