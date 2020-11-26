Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.47). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

MongoDB stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.40. The company had a trading volume of 524,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,478. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 40.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

