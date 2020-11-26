Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $30.22

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,177 shares of company stock worth $26,472,203. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $33.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

