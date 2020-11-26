Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $43.00

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,492,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

