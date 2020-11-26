Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 434.92 and a beta of 1.71. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Celsius by 71.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

