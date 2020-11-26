Brokerages Set Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Target Price at $15.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CVCY has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $101,450. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

