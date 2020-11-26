Brokerages Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Price Target at $15.67

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

GES stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

