Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) PT at $22.29

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $533.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,397.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $249,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

