Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT at $3.88

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

