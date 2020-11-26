Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target at $13.35

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.62 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after buying an additional 9,596,157 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

