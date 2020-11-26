Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT at $26.26

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.26.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

SFIX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,387. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,834 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

