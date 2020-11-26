Brokers Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 60.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

