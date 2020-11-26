Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,565,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

