BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$70.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.94. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$78.42.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.25.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

