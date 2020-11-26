Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $108,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 662,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

