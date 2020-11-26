BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

