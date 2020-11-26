BTIG Research Downgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Neutral

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,142 shares of company stock worth $5,013,199 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

