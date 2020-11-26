Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 261,267 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 121.1% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.