Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.23. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 32,320 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.