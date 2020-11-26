Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th.

CGY stock opened at C$55.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,081. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,086,300. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,148 shares of company stock valued at $595,957.

CGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

