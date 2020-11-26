Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

