Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6,725.00, but opened at $7,200.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,200.00, with a volume of 50 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million and a P/E ratio of -33.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,648.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,266.07.

Get Camellia Plc (CAM.L) alerts:

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camellia Plc will post 64555.4681122 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 102 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s previous dividend of $42.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

In other news, insider Susan Ann Walker acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,874 ($89.81) per share, with a total value of £8,248.80 ($10,777.11).

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.