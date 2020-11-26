Canaccord Genuity Cuts Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.