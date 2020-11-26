Canaccord Genuity Raises Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$4.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CXB. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

