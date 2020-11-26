CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

About CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

