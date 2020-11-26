Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.